Oklahoma leaders reflect on 25 years since 9/11 attacks: 'A collaborative future'

TULSA, Okla — TULSA, Okla. — This September 11th marks 25 years since the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City in 2001.

At the Tulsa County Government headquarters, Oklahoma leaders and first responders gathered to talk about how they’re honoring the day, as well as how they hope people choose unity to form more collaborations and partnerships to keep everyone safe.

Several speakers stepped up to the podium: Tulsa Police Chief Jonathan Brooks, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Christopher Nassar and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

"I'm asking you to remember these things and then ask yourself, really, a very simple question, and that is: How can I honor 9/11 by living an American life which is marked by using my freedom for good? “ said Kunzweiler. "We remember those thousands of people who died on that particular day, simply for living the free lives that we were all guaranteed under our Constitution. We're grateful for the countless individuals who responded to that dreadful day and put their lives on the line and actually lost their lives on the line trying to save people they didn't even know."

Newly inducted Police Chief Jonathan Brooks, like many of the other speakers, said coming together is the most important thing when it comes to staying safe and honoring the lives of those lost in the attacks.

“To honor them, I ask Tulsans: reject division and choose partnership," he said. "Let us work towards a collaborative future, and together continue to build a safe, unified, and resilient community."

Sheriff Regalado echoed the sentiment.

“Being an American is not simply about where we live; it is about our shared commitment to one another, our resilience in the face of adversity, and our determination to rise together when tragedy tries to bring us down," he said. "We remember that despite our differences, we're all Americans living under one God, and we remember that our way of life is worth living, and it's worth safeguarding, and it's worth passing on to the next generation to make that generation even better than the one we have today."

Each leader emphasized the importance of unity, like United States Attorney Chris Nassar.

“The biggest takeaway I think we can take from that day and coming up to to modern day is that it is central to protecting the people of this country that federal and state law enforcement work together," he said. "We do that here in the district through our Joint Terrorism Task Force and our Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council.”

They also emphasized the importance of keeping the memory of 9/11 alive for generations to come.

“My daughter was 12 days old, and I remember seeing the towers come down, and I knew the world had forever changed for her, and for the generations that would follow," said Commissioner Lonnie Sans. "We had a duty to never forget and make sure that they understood the lessons that were learned.”