Sequoyah Public Schools set to receive largest share of Claremore data center PILOT payments

CLAREMORE, Okla. — 2 News has been following developments surrounding the Claremore data center project, including the local agencies set to receive PILOT payments.

Claremore addresses community concerns over data center project

While 2 News spoke to several agencies set to receive the funds, 2 News took a closer look at Sequoyah Public Schools, which is expected to receive the largest share — totaling $100 million.

These PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, payments from Beale Infrastructure will be distributed to several local agencies we’ve highlighted in previous coverage.

In a statement, Terry Saul, Sequoyah Public Schools Superintendent, said:

KJRH

2 News listened with Paul Hollon, a Claremore resident and former teacher at Verdigris Public Schools in nearby Rogers County.

“There’s going to be several districts that are not pleased; that’s human nature,” Hollon said. “I taught at Verdigris, so I’m a little bit biased here. It’s a great district."

"If Claremore is not getting any of the money, that doesn’t seem right either, but I don’t know how they figure that. How is that even possible?”

Although the district said it has not yet determined exactly how it plans to use the annual PILOT payments, SPS did share details about another partnership with Beale Infrastructure.

Superintendent Saul says the district is partnering with Beale on a fitness-focused playground project outside of the PILOT payment agreement. Saul said the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

But for residents like Hollon, there is still some skepticism.

“I am a little bit cynical on ‘show me, don’t tell me,’” Hollon said.