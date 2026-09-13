Parade protests aluminum smelter in Inola: 'It won’t be the same if this comes in'

INOLA, Okla — Inola is continuing to take a stand against the proposed aluminum smelter in the city. It's a story 2 News has covered extensively.

Local News Inola City Council approves 60-day moratorium for aluminum smelter Isabel Flores

Residents organized a parade on the same day as their 66th annual Hay Day celebration Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people gathered from all over Oklahoma to partake and watch the parade of tractors, trucks and cars pass by, expressing their disapproval of the smelter.

Mark and Sharon Cole said while they aren’t from Inola, they live nearby, having come from Catoosa.

They say they agree with the protesters in their views on the smelter.

“All of this beautiful country around here," said Mark. "It won’t be the same if this comes in.”

“We use the water and the air," said Sharon. "It’s gonna mess with all of us.”

“It’s dangerous to our country to be doing this all over the place," said Mark. "I’m all behind manufacturing at home and that, but put it someplace where it’s not affecting so many people and so much rich farmland.”

Proponents argue the smelter will significantly boost the economy and create jobs for the surrounding areas.

Inola residents have filed a suit against the smelter plans after a 60-day moratorium was granted back in June.

Local News Inola residents file federal suit over aluminum smelter plans Samson Tamijani

2 News will keep you updated on any developments.