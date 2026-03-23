Coffee Bunker seeks local business partners to help unemployed veterans find new jobs

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit is helping veterans get back on their feet by connecting them with jobs and a renewed sense of purpose, but the organization needs more local businesses to join the effort.

For Army veteran Scott Deason, transitioning out of the military was not easy.

"I was homeless and struggled with addiction, and then I got, got in trouble, went to jail," Deason said.

After being released, Deason found the Coffee Bunker, a nonprofit that provides resources to veterans. One of those key resources is finding employment.

"And then Ray Queen, he helped me out with the job, because, you know, applications for a job, and I went on computers every day," Deason said.

Through its Employer Alliance Program, the Coffee Bunker connects veterans with local businesses and helps translate military experience into civilian skills. Queen helps veterans build resumes that tie their military skills to the civilian workforce.

"We build a resume together," Queen said. "It shows off their skills that they learned in the military, and it translates so the basic civilian can understand it, and it's not just military jargon."

"But we help these guys find a new sense of purpose, a new sense of belonging," Queen said.

In Queen's office, there are job postings available for any veterans looking for work. However, the Coffee Bunker is seeking more partnerships with Tulsa businesses to create more opportunities. Queen said they currently have about 40 veterans waiting for jobs.

Veteran Landon Waters is about to start a job with the VA, utilizing his specific degree in psychology.

"I’ve been applying," Waters said. "Some will have jobs for veterans’ preference, others won’t. If you don’t have just even that option. You’re already, veterans already one step behind."

Deason faced that same struggle for months before landing a job as a machinist at Webco.

"It's a struggle. It's for sure," Deason said. "I mean, it's, I always come up here every day, fill out, you know, going online, filling out other applications, and get on the computers back there, and, and yeah, it's, it's really hard."

Companies like Webco, Bama Foods, and Hideaway Pizza are already partnering with the Coffee Bunker, but the nonprofit hopes more will join.

"If you can help them find their sense of purpose, you can change the world," Queen said. "You can change everything about them."

Deason said the change has given him his own purpose and hope.

"I got it, it gave me hope, and then I kind of surrendered and, you know, started doing what I needed to do, not what I wanted to do, you know," Deason said.

"So it's kind of a blessing to, to want to feel wanted again, you know, and, and be around people that really care and love and support you and help you," Deason said.

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