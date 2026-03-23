Arrest made in 2020 cold case murder in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — An arrest has been made in connection with a cold case murder in McAlester.

Deraje Jackson sits in the Pittsburg County Jail, facing a first-degree murder charge. Investigators say Parker shot and killed Dustin Parker on January 1, 2020.

2 News Oklahoma previously reported when Parker was killed. He was shot to death while driving his cab on Delaware Street, serving those celebrating New Years Day.

At the time of our last report on Parker's murder, investigators weren't sure if the shooting was a robbery, homicide, or a targeted shooting.

If you have any information, call the McAlester Police Department at 918-421-4917.

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