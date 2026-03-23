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Senate to vote on Sen. Markwayne Mullin's nomination to DHS

Markwayne Mullin
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., the White House pick for homeland security secretary, testifies during Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing, Wednesday, March 18, 2026 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Markwayne Mullin
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TULSA, Okla. — The Senate is expected to vote on the confirmation of Sen. Markwayne Mullin to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Pres. Trump nominated him to replace Sec. Kristi Noem.

Markwayne Mullin, Donald Trump

Local News

Sen. Markwayne Mullin nominated to DHS secretary

KJRH Digital

After a contentious committee hearing, his nomination moved to the full Senate for a final vote. The vote is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on March 23rd.

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Local News

Senate committee sends Sen. Mullin nomination to full Senate

CJ Maclin

If confirmed, Mullin will take over on March 31. Gov. Kevin Stitt will appoint a replacement to serve in his seat until the election in November.

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