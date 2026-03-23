Senate to vote on Sen. Markwayne Mullin's nomination to DHS

TULSA, Okla. — The Senate is expected to vote on the confirmation of Sen. Markwayne Mullin to lead the Department of Homeland Security.
Pres. Trump nominated him to replace Sec. Kristi Noem.
Local News
Sen. Markwayne Mullin nominated to DHS secretary
After a contentious committee hearing, his nomination moved to the full Senate for a final vote. The vote is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on March 23rd.
Local News
Senate committee sends Sen. Mullin nomination to full Senate
If confirmed, Mullin will take over on March 31. Gov. Kevin Stitt will appoint a replacement to serve in his seat until the election in November.
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