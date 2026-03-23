Senate to vote on Sen. Markwayne Mullin's nomination to DHS

TULSA, Okla. — The Senate is expected to vote on the confirmation of Sen. Markwayne Mullin to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Pres. Trump nominated him to replace Sec. Kristi Noem.

Local News Sen. Markwayne Mullin nominated to DHS secretary KJRH Digital

After a contentious committee hearing, his nomination moved to the full Senate for a final vote. The vote is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on March 23rd.

Local News Senate committee sends Sen. Mullin nomination to full Senate CJ Maclin

If confirmed, Mullin will take over on March 31. Gov. Kevin Stitt will appoint a replacement to serve in his seat until the election in November.

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