ELECTRIC CUTOFFS: Why the City of Collinsville can disconnect your electric

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Residents in Collinsville contacted 2 News Oklahoma, questioning electric shutoffs during hot summer weather.

Multiple residents reported having their electricity turned off despite claiming their bills were fully paid and receiving no advance notice from the city.

2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen called Collinsville Manager Chuck Ralls to get answers for residents. The complaints raised questions about whether municipalities can legally disconnect power during extreme heat conditions.

Ralls said only customers with outstanding bills had their electricity disconnected. He said the city would not turn off power for any other reason.

While the Oklahoma Corporation Commission has rules prohibiting utility disconnections during extreme heat, those regulations don't apply to Collinsville.

Corporation Commission rules prohibit shutoffs when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 100 degrees or higher within the next 10 days. However, Ralls said those rules only apply to investor-owned utilities regulated by the commission.

(1) If the NWS issues a local forecast predicting the temperature will drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit for any time period during the following twenty-four (24) hours, the utility shall suspend its disconnection of service if the electric service is used for heating purposes. The utility must obtain the most recent local forecast for the customer's location from the NWS reports between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on the morning of the day that the customer's shut-off is scheduled. If the NWS issues an updated forecast on the day of disconnection, then such updated forecast shall be used in place of the earlier obtained forecast.



(2) If the NWS issues a local forecast predicting the heat index will be 101 degrees Fahrenheit or higher on the day of disconnection, or if the actual heat index is 101 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, the utility shall suspend its disconnection of service activity if the electric service is used for cooling purposes. The utility must obtain the most recent local forecast for the customer's location from the NWS reports between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on the morning of the day that the customer's shut-off is scheduled. If the NWS issues an updated forecast on the day of disconnection, then such updated forecast shall be used in place of the earlier obtained forecast. Oklahoma Corporation Commission

"If you read the entire statute, you will find that the co-op and municipal utilities which are non-profit, are not regulated by the corporation committee," Ralls said in a message. "Since we are regulated under Title 11, the state legislature would need to create a new law to address this."

While temperatures have been hot, 2 News' meteorologists confirmed Collinsville has not reached that 100-degree threshold that would trigger shutoff protections under state rules, even if they applied.

The City of Collinsville offers deferred payment plans once per year to help residents struggling during extreme hot and cold weather periods.

City leaders are out of office Thursday and Friday for the holiday, but will return Monday to address any additional questions from residents.

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