Tulsa leaders urge fireworks safety ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city leaders urged residents to celebrate the Fourth of July safely and follow the city’s fireworks ordinance as Independence Day festivities begin across Green Country.

Tulsa Fire Department officials said safety must come first.

“Be safe and be careful and follow that city ordinance,” Tulsa Fire Department Public Information Officer Andy Little said.

KJRH

Little said people cannot legally use fireworks within Tulsa city limits without a special permit. He also warned that even fireworks, which many people consider harmless, can cause serious injuries.

“These fireworks are essentially bombs and are not safe for children to hold,” Little said.

Little said sparklers can burn at temperatures of up to 1,200 degrees.

Tulsa police highlighted those dangers after a serious fireworks incident on July 1. Police said a 12-year-old lost a hand and suffered severe damage to an eye while playing with fireworks. An 11-year-old also suffered injuries. Emergency crews transported both children to a hospital.

“Don’t be the story where you’re not OK to look at your child who’s crying in pain for something that could have been avoided,” Tulsa Fire Department Captain Richard Meulenberg said.

Little encouraged anyone using fireworks outside Tulsa city limits to keep a water hose nearby in case a fire starts. He also said people should never hold fireworks while lighting them.

Meulenberg said a few simple precautions can prevent injuries and fires.

“For everybody, celebrate but be safe and think,” Meulenberg said.

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