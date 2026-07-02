Dream Center kids work with Freedom Outdoors

BIXBY, Okla. — Casting a line, with a lesson. That's part of the mission of Freedom Outdoors.

"You let them catch a fish, or ride a horse, or hunt, it builds their confidence," founder Lance Reed said.

Reed started the Broken Arrow-based organization over a year ago. The goal? Build up young men in fatherless homes.

"We mentor them, we actually pour into them," Reed said. "We show them the right way to do things. We show them that there's a better way, a better life out there. And then just get them working."

Things like fishing, riding horses and more. Normally, the program works with guys from 16-24 years old. The crew on this day? Made up of young boys and girls from the Tulsa Dream Center.

The kids learned how to bait their hook, cast a line and reel. Some caught fish, like 11-year-old Jaelyn.

"It was very heavy, and it was hard," Jaelyn said. "And it took like five seconds."

Later, they saddled up and rode horses. Some conquered their fears like Alina, also 11.

"It was really fun. Like going up the hill was a little scary, but going down the hill was even more scary," Alina said.

All while learning life lessons along the way.

"I want to encourage them as we're fishing, that sometimes life doesn't work out the way we want it to. And we just got to keep on casting," Reed said.

You can find out more information on Freedom Outdoors mission with young men, including how you can volunteer here. https://freedomoutdoorstulsa.com/

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

