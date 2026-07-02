Blocked intersections on busy streets spark frustration among Owasso drivers

OWASSO, Okla. — Drivers in Owasso are raising concerns about a growing traffic problem: intersections and crosswalks being blocked on busy streets.

The issue is especially common in high-traffic shopping areas, where drivers frequently get stuck in intersections when lights change, cutting off traffic from other directions and creating hazards for pedestrians.

Margo Camp, who drives through Owasso regularly, said she has noticed the pattern firsthand.

"It causes congestion and confusion for some of the drivers and so it would be nice if they corrected this somehow but I don't know how they could," Camp said.

Captain Nick Boatman with Owasso Police said the problem is a daily occurrence.

"Intersection blocking is what started most of what's going on right now.

It's a common problem in the high-density shopping areas of Owasso mainly 96th Street North and all of the crosswalks around there," Boatman said.

Driver Tom Magness said the situation is particularly bad at 96th and 129th.

"They pull up and block the intersection instead of just sitting back and keeping it free...

Once you're blocked, there's really nothing you can do about it. Once you creep up there, you're stuck," Magness said.

Boatman said the problem creates a domino effect that puts pedestrians at risk. "If you're stuck at a crosswalk, now pedestrians are having to walk out into traffic or behind vehicles, it's dangerous," Boatman said.

Every crosswalk simply represents someone's loved one trying to get across safely. Traffic issues make up about 25% of all police calls in Owasso.

Boatman is asking drivers to change their habits behind the wheel.

"So, we are asking drivers to stop at the stop bar so pedestrians can cross safely and don't move yourself out into the intersection unless you're on a green light and can safely make it through," Boatman said.

If you have experienced intersection blocking or have other traffic concerns in your neighborhood, you can reach out through the 2 News website at www.kjrh.com or social media.

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