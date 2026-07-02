TULSA, Okla. — The race for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma State Superintendent is fast approaching.
None of the seven candidates running in the primary earned more than 50% of the vote. Robert Franklin and James Taylor will face off in the runoff election on August 25.
WATCH: SUPERINTENDENT RUNOFF: James Taylor talks to 2 News about his goals:
2 News is inviting each of the candidates that will ultimately face Democrat Jennettie Marshall in the November 3 General Election.
James Taylor been a pastor for nearly 50 years and a teacher for 18. He currently teaches at Little Axe Public Schools.
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