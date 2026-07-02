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TPD: Two juveniles injured in fireworks incident

4632 N Main scene.jpg
KJRH
4632 N Main scene.jpg
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — Two juveniles were injured after playing with fireworks late July 1.

Tulsa police responded to the scene near 46th Street North and Main Street after getting a call about someone possibly shot with fireworks.

Police said the juveniles were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

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