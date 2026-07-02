TPD: Two juveniles injured in fireworks incident

TULSA, Okla. — Two juveniles were injured after playing with fireworks late July 1.
Tulsa police responded to the scene near 46th Street North and Main Street after getting a call about someone possibly shot with fireworks.
Police said the juveniles were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube