Jenks city councilor talks Main St. parking, Elm St. construction

JENKS, Okla. — There's two big topics of discussion happening in Jenks right now; Main St. parking and Elm St. construction.

Starting with the parking changes that could be coming downtown. At their June 22 meeting, city council approved the downtown master plan 2 News has covered previously.

Councilor Adam Abel addressed social media fears that this now means parking on Main St. will be removed.

"I don't think we'll ever see parking going away completely," Abel said. "What the recommendation in this downtown master plan is more ADA handicap parking accessibility and dedicated loading and unloading parking with a hybrid of parallel parking."

James Pearce, who's owned American Heritage Antiques since 2000, spoke at that city council meeting, and has some concerns about the future in front of his store.

"I'm not opposed to the change. I look forward to most of the change," Pearce said. "I think are some other options that aren't being taken into consideration certainly regarding the parking, which is a hot spot for me."

Abel tells 2 News it's feedback from people in town like Pearce that shapes these decisions.

"As this downtown master plan is adopted now, it's not an end all be all document," Abel said. "It will change with as much feedback as we as we get."

Pearce isn't quite as sold on that.

"I'm not 100% convinced that they're taking us as seriously as they should," Pearce said.

Now for that construction happening on Elm St. between 111th and 121st. We've reported on multiple delays to that project. https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/have-to-deal-with-it-more-road-work-on-elm-in-jenksAt that June 22 city council meeting, another delay was announced, with February 2027 considered the new finish line.

"This delay has not been fun for anybody, but it is being done correctly the first time," Abel said.

Abel says weather and the unearthing of unknown utility lines are the biggest issues, with AT&T shouldering the blame for four months' worth of delays.

Then there's the complaint we've heard from people that they only see work done during a small window of time. Abel explained that.

"It's finding that fine line between working reasonable hours, working correctly, not disturbing these residents that are immediately next to this project, and then just other complexities," Abel said. "It just takes time and ensuring that it's done correctly for the budgeted amount."

Abel added that any changes on Main St. are still likely years away. If and when changes do happen, there will be discussions and separate votes.

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