'Have to deal with it': More road work on Elm in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — The widening project on Elm St. in Jenks added a new wrinkle, with stormwater line work forcing traffic to just one lane throughout the day.

It's a project people in Jenks have complained about for months.

Related Story>>> 'It's affected everyone': Jenks businesses frustrated with Elm construction delays

"In the morning time, you get like a handful of workers. They look like they're working, and then by lunchtime you don't see anybody again," Jessica Plisinksi told 2 News back in May when talking about the progress.

The city tells us they expect the work to take a few weeks. Initially, the construction company said the lane closures would happen from 9:00am to 3:00pm. They've now moved that to 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Wesley Jarman, who lives in a neighborhood off Elm, says it's just something else to add to the list.

"Of course we shop at the Walmart down there, and Walgreens. So, I make a lot of trips, and it's really tough," Jarman said. "You have to deal with it. You just have to be patient, which I'm not really good at that."

Nemanja Vukovic, who lives close to the work zone, wants to point out the positive.

"We need to give them credit, at least they're working," Vukovic said. "It's better to work and hope it's going to be done soon. I don't know when it'll be done, but it looks like every day it's getting better."

Jarman says he's getting creative when he has to leave the house.

TJ: "You found a back way though, right?"

Jarman: "Right. Back way yeah, I've got that down pat. Like I said, there's two speed bumps, but other than that, no problem."

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