TULSA, Okla. — The heat of the summer is in full force during our 7th month of the year. Temperatures do not vary much this time of year, but it is the month when 100-degree days start occurring more readily.

As Tulsa heats up further, the city tends to dry out a bit as well. July averages 3.76" of rainfall, which is almost a full inch of rain less than Tulsa averages in June.

Despite the lower average rainfall, what rain does often fall in heavy bursts since hot air can hold more water than colder air.

Watch the video for the full breakdown of Tulsa's July weather with a look at the extremes and outlook for this month.

HOT: A look at July climatology in Tulsa

For the latest KJRH weather forecast, click here.

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