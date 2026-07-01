SKIATOOK, Okla. — With 4th of July just days away, many Oklahomans are heading to the lake, but after recent heavy rainfall caused flooding at some lakes across the state, people are wondering what conditions will look like this holiday weekend.

The heavy rainfall has caused flooding and damage at several lakes and marinas across Oklahoma. While some communities are dealing with high water and cleanup efforts, others are seeing the benefits of the extra rainfall. At Skiatook Lake, recent rain has helped raise water levels after years of lower-than-normal conditions.

WATCH: GOT PLANS: How will recent heavy rainfall impact your 4th of July weekend?

GOT PLANS: How will recent heavy rainfall impact your 4th of July weekend?

“We do anticipate seeing more boaters on our lake this holiday weekend, but like I said as long as everyone’s safe and kind of maintains and watches what they're doing it should be okay,” Melanie Thompson, longtime Skiatook resident, said.

With more people expected to head to the water this holiday weekend, officials are reminding boaters to stay alert and use extra caution on the lakes across Oklahoma.

“I certainly think that any lake you're going to be on if the water is going to be elevated this weekend above normal you know it's going to look a little different to you, the shoreline is going to look a little different to you," Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority spokesperson, said.

"There may be again those obstacles, so these are really good reminders no matter what lake you're operating on."

Mainly back to that debris, watch out for that floating debris that might have washed into the lake during some of the heavy rain event we’ve had in recent weeks."

Thompson says they’re expecting a busy 4th of July weekend as visitors look for safe places to enjoy the holiday on the water.

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