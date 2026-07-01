NO DIFFERENCE: Hispanic households less likely to be insured in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — The City of Tulsa's 2025 Equality Indicators were released and highlighted several important facts about economic mobility, housing, safety, and more.

One of the facts it showed was that Hispanics are 32 percent less likely to be insured than white Tulsans.

No change since 2024 data.

Two non-profit organizations have partnered to make free mental health services available to people in east Tulsa.

UMA Tulsa is located in Plaza Santa Cecilia in east Tulsa.

It strives to prioritize the mental and physical health of east Tulsans through free workshops, information and now, therapy.

They couldn't have done it with Skillz on Wheels.

2 News recently highlighted the non-profit for its "Barbershop Program" that promotes community outreach and mental health help in areas like north Tulsa.

Local News REMOVING THE STIGMA: Skillz on Wheels encouraging mental health help Isabel Flores

Dr. Carolina Hernandez is the executive director of UMA.

She said several barriers block the Hispanic and Latino population from getting insurance.

“Latino communities or immigrants usually are working in trades, industries, agriculture, architecture or building or including food services," she said. "These are industries that regularly don't offer the benefits of health.”

She wants to help prioritize mental health, which is why she is proud to have Clara Acosta de Willis joining the team.

Clara is a licensed therapist working with Skillz on Wheels.

She provides free therapy sessions to east Tulsans free of charge.

“I know it's cliche to say that we are all connected, but we are all connected, so as cliched as it sounds, it does affect what's going on in the community," she said.

She said she’s excited to help break down stigmas in mental health while also helping people whether they have insurance or not.

“Some people have insurance, many people are insured, but the insurance is not covering mental health services," she said. "When we start seeing that we have a system that at times gets divided between the mind and body, doesn't understand that the correlation.”

For those interested in scheduling free appointments with UMA Tulsa, you can visit their website to get in touch with a staff member.

You can also visit their location at Plaza Santa Cecilia.

If you're interested in Telehealth visits or are near the north Tulsa area and are interested in meeting with a counselor from Skillz on Wheels, you can also visit their website.

If you or someone you know is having a more severe concern, you can speak with the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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