NEW TASK FORCE: Tulsa establishes force to prevent domestic violence

TULSA, Okla. — A new task force is being created to prevent domestic violence in Tulsa.

Mayor Monroe Nichols issued an executive order creating the Tulsa Domestic Violence Prevention Task Force on July 1.

“The domestic violence rates in our city are a stark reminder that we cannot wait for safety to happen by accident; we must choose to act if we want to turn things around," Mayor Nichols said. "To protect our families, and especially the women and children who bear the brunt of this crisis, we must choose to better understand why these rates are so high and invest boldly in the evidence‑based strategies that will break the cycle. By launching this task force, we are committing the resources, coordination, and community resolve required to improve outcomes and move Tulsa further toward becoming the safest big city in America."



The crux for the task force is assessing existing programs, evaluate impact, promote collaboration, provide policy guidance, identify best‑practice resources, and increase community awareness and prevention efforts.

Tulsa County and Oklahoma consistently rank among the highest in the nation for domestic violence incidents.

The World Population Review found 41.6% of women in Oklahoma experienced some type of domestic violence in their lifetime.

“The Domestic Violence Task Force is an important step for the Mayor and the City of Tulsa to take," Suzann Stewart, CEO of Tulsa Family Safety Center said. "It shows our community that we take family violence seriously and that there is no place for abuse, sexual assault and other forms of personal violence in Tulsa. Through this task force, we are marshaling forces to better address the pressing needs of our most vulnerable families, friends and neighbors. We are also bringing together the different parties who engage in protection, hope and healing; helping to prevent homicides, reduce recidivism, and hold harm-doers accountable. It does take a community to make change, and we appreciate the efforts of Mayor Nichols to pull us together in this way."

According to the 2025 annual report from Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS), 98% of youth and adults provided with education, outreach, and targeted training indicated they had an increased understanding of domestic violence dynamics, warning signs, and the impact it can have on individuals, families, and communities.

"Domestic violence is not confined to one part of our city or one type of household, and I hope this task force will take a close look at the murder-suicide crises we have seen in south Tulsa, as well as the high rates of strangulation and financial abuse experienced by women in our community," District 7 City Councilor Lori Decter Wright said. "These are warning signs we cannot afford to miss. Tulsa must continue strengthening coordination among law enforcement, prosecutors, service providers, health professionals, and community partners so survivors are believed, protected, and connected to help before violence escalates."

Who is gonna be on the task force?



Mayoral appointee

Representatives from:

Mayor’s Office Tulsa Police Department Tulsa Health Department Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office family safety centers advocacy groups healthcare systems legal‑aid providers housing agencies child‑welfare organizations tribal partners



The task force is expected to deliver a comprehensive report within 12 months.

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