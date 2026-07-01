Oklahoma makes statewide cell phone ban in public schools permanent

TULSA, Okla. — A statewide bell-to-bell cell phone ban in Oklahoma public schools takes effect Wednesday, permanently removing local school boards' ability to opt out of the policy.

House Bill 1276 affects thousands of students when the upcoming school year begins in August.

The original law required all districts to ban phones during the past school year but was set to give local school boards the option to bring phones back starting in the 2026-2027 school year. That choice is now gone.

The change represents a significant shift in educational authority — the state is now mandating policy that local school boards can no longer override, regardless of what their communities want.

Students in Broken Arrow tested the ban during the past school year. Jacob Potter, a Broken Arrow freshman, said the policy made a difference in his academic performance.

"As a student athlete, it's important for me to have my assignments and grades up. So having no phones is a big thing and it really helps me excel so I can compete at the higher level. It's a way better learning environment than with a lot of phones," Potter said.

Broken Arrow Freshman Academy Principal Malinda Silva said hallways are really loud at passing period — but instead of seeing just the top of students' heads as they text on the way to their next class, students are more engaged.

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