'Transparency': Community reacts to investigation regarding complaints against city leaders

COWETA, Okla — There was mixed reaction Tuesday night at Coweta City Hall as Police Chief Mike Bell headlined a presentation to the public highlighting findings of a case he has been working on.

Local News 'Unsubstantiated': Coweta investigation results reveal no criminal findings Justin Ayer

The investigation is regarding complaints against the Coweta City Manager and City Council and lack of transparency, especially about the Project Atlas data center.

The proposal was later scrapped.

According to Chief Bell, there was no evidence of criminal activity.

He said he worked alongside OSBI and the Wagoner County District Attorney.

Several community members had the opportunity to speak on their thoughts and concerns.

Coweta resident Allen Prather said he's disappointed in City Manager Julie Casteen.

It was confirmed that she had signed a non-disclosure agreement pertaining to the data center back in 2024.

Casteen responded to the media in a press conference Monday, saying it was uncharted territory.

“This is something we typically would do on a normal basis," she said. "This is a different situation. I think Coweta was actually a guinea pig in this regard. We were the first ones presented with this, and at the time it seemed like a normal standard thing. Turns out it wasn't.”

Prather is one of the Coweta residents who has been disheartened by all of the information that's come out.

“Residents are just really, really glad that the data center is not happening here, so glad," he said. "It would be really nice if we had a city manager that believed in transparency.”

He told 2 News he is disappointed and wants to continue to strive for positive change.

“What we've been really hoping to see all along is some accountability," said Prather. "We even have a Facebook group to that effect for Coweta accountability and we want the weak links of our Coweta Leadership Administration to be- they're better off being employed somewhere else.”

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