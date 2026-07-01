Hundreds without water in Okmulgee Co. for two days

BEGGS, Okla. — Hundreds of people in Okmulgee County are slowly getting their water back – after some going without for two days.

Annette Eggleston said she and her husband, who live near Beggs, first noticed the water pressure dwindling a couple of days ago.

“Eventually, by the end of the evening, it just got thinner and thinner, then completely off this morning once we got up,” said Eggleston.

They have pond water to fill toilets and a hot tub for rinsing off, but others are not as fortunate.

Many neighbors expressed their frustration and growing impatience on the Okmulgee Rural Water District 7 Facebook page.

The staff at the rural water district office tells 2 News there was a leak in the City of Okmulgee’s water line that feeds the water to District 7.

Ultimately, roughly 700 homes were impacted, but they have since fixed the problem.

Eggleston says this is not the first time for water issues.

“You take things for granted until you don’t have them,” she said. “Unfortunately, I think it is just part of rural living.”

That, coupled with the water district saying some of the city pipes are over a hundred years old.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

