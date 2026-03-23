Pawhuska residents raise concerns over possible data center project

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — A March 10 public works meeting document showed Pawhuska city leaders discussed a possible data center project in the northeast part of town. Some residents said they want more information before any decisions are made.

The March 10 agenda included discussion and possible action directing the city manager and utilities director to work with the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority to identify resources needed to support a data center.

Some residents said they are already concerned about the potential impact.

“The concerns I have is for one, the sound,” said Pawhuska resident Alex Deroin.

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Others said the town's size could make any potential noise difficult to avoid.

“This town is about one square mile by one square mile. There is nowhere it’s not going to be heard,” said resident Billy Neal.

Pawhuska City Councilwoman Ellen Weigant said no final decision has been made. She also added that she does not yet have a guarantee from the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority that the power needed for the project would be available.

“My biggest priority is the welfare of Pawhuska and especially the city employees,” Weigant said.

According to the city document, the proposed site could be located at 1901 E Boundary Road near McKenzie Road and East 21st Street. Some residents said the location itself raises additional concerns, citing nearby homes and the surrounding area.

Penny Gann said she is worried about how the project could affect people living nearby.

“How is the frequency going to affect those homeowners, those individuals living there, the individuals that have a stake in this community,” Gann said.

The company listed in connection with the project is Buckley Bros Holdings LLC. Attempts to reach the developer and the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority for comment were unsuccessful as of March 23.

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