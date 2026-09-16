OSU president wants to explore possible merger between Tulsa Community College and OSU Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State President Jim Hess wants to explore a possible merger between OSU Tulsa and Tulsa Community College.

“Our focus is on the student experience, and we’re working to expand clear pathways for students to begin and complete a comprehensive four-year public university education in Tulsa," Hess said in a statement. “We’re also strengthening connections to local employers through internships, workforce-aligned programs and other experiential opportunities."

This stemmed from a discussion Hess had at the Tulsa Press Club earlier this week, when he said he sees a path towards a more formal relationship with TCC.

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TCC President Leigh Goodson addressed the buzz in an email to faculty and staff on Sept. 15, and said this year they've had more university partners approach them to expand transfer partnerships than ever before.

Though, TCC said there is nothing formal on the table with OSU.

Goodson said they've been in talks with OSU and other partners over the last year, and are committed to providing a variety of opportunities for students with all universities.

"I believe there is room in this community for TCC to expand its transfer partnerships with all our university partners while providing in-demand associate and bachelor's degrees for our community," the TCC president said. "In cities across the country, strong community colleges exist alongside large universities, and the solution for Tulsa’s bachelor’s degree attainment does not have to be an all-or-nothing approach. Our Regents and leadership are committed to TCC’s vision of an educated, employed, and thriving community."

TCC students who spoke to 2 News view the possibility of a stronger partnership with OSU with optimism.

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“That could open a lot of possibilities for new programs to everybody and it actually could get the popularity up," said first year James Miller. “This school basically sets you up in really world experience and sets you up in any field you want to.”

Miller and his friend Braylon McKissick said they chose TCC because of it's affordability. McKissick said he's grateful for the foundation he's gotten here, but is looking to advance his education career.

“I would totally do it and I would just be ecstatic because I was planning to go to OU but I’ll switch teams if something happens, if you all make it possible," said McKissick.

OSU already partners with the community college to streamline the transfer process once students finish their first two years at TCC.

Many questions remain about what this could mean for programs and staffing across both Tulsa campuses.