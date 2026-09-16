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Aero Day 2026 Brings Aviation and Meteorology to Life for Choctaw Nation Students

The event gave hands-on experiences for middle and high school students
The hands-on career fair for middle and high school students in southeast Oklahoma brought professionals like 2 News Oklahoma's Mike Grogan to McAlester to share their passion.
Aero Day 2026 Brings Aviation and Meteorology to Life for Choctaw Nation Students
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McAlester, Okla. — Students from all over southeast Oklahoma converged on the Kiamichi Technology Center in McAlester on Wednesday to get an up close look at careers ranging from aviation to drone technology and meteorology. AERO DAY 2026 was supported by a grant and hosted by the Choctaw Nation to make these STEM careers more understood and accessible to these middle and high school students.

Following a panel discussion with Mike Grogan as a participant, the students broke into small groups and met with professionals in their various aeronautic and meteorological fields for hands-on demonstrations. Drones took flight, robots were put into motion and miniature lightning strikes were created to bring these careers to life.

Watch the video to see the ways the students engaged with these sky-centered professions.

📱 More News from 2 News Oklahoma and KJRH.com

 

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