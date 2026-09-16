Aero Day 2026 Brings Aviation and Meteorology to Life for Choctaw Nation Students

McAlester, Okla. — Students from all over southeast Oklahoma converged on the Kiamichi Technology Center in McAlester on Wednesday to get an up close look at careers ranging from aviation to drone technology and meteorology. AERO DAY 2026 was supported by a grant and hosted by the Choctaw Nation to make these STEM careers more understood and accessible to these middle and high school students.

Following a panel discussion with Mike Grogan as a participant, the students broke into small groups and met with professionals in their various aeronautic and meteorological fields for hands-on demonstrations. Drones took flight, robots were put into motion and miniature lightning strikes were created to bring these careers to life.

Watch the video to see the ways the students engaged with these sky-centered professions.