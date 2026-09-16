Man killed in road-rage shooting outside Tulsa Arby's, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead and a woman is recovering after a shooting outside a Tulsa Arby's that police say began as a road-rage incident.

Tulsa Police officers responded to the Arby's near Admiral and Sheridan around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, where they found two people who had been shot.

Watch: Tulsa road rage shooting leaves man critically wounded, suspect arrested

Tulsa road rage shooting leaves man critically wounded, suspect arrested

Michael Williams, 46, was shot multiple times. A 31-year-old female passenger was shot once. Both were taken to the hospital. Williams later died from his injuries. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, surveillance video from the area shows suspect Dezmin Day, 20, pulling into the Arby's parking lot and blocking Williams, who was parked in a space. Williams got out of his car unarmed to confront Day. Day then shot Williams multiple times. Day also fired at Williams' passenger after she got out of the car.

Day fled before officers arrived, but witnesses helped officers identify the SUV he was driving. Officers found Day driving downtown, initiated a traffic stop and took him into custody without incident.

Tulsa Police Department

A search of the SUV turned up a pistol under the driver's seat. The pistol's serial number had been filed off.

Police interviewed Day, who said the shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident between him and one of the victims.

Day was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

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