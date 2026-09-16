Tulsa road rage shooting leaves man critically wounded, suspect arrested

TULSA, Okla. — A road rage confrontation turned violent overnight in Tulsa, leaving a man seriously hurt after he was shot, police said.

The incident began when a couple pulled into an Arby's parking lot near Admiral and Sheridan. Tulsa police said the suspect followed them in, and after both got out of their cars, shots were fired.

The woman is expected to be okay. The man was shot multiple times in the chest, and his condition has not been updated as of Wednesday morning.

Police caught up with the shooter about 10 minutes after the shooting and made an arrest.

TPD is continuing to investigate the shooting.

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