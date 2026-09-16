'A huge difference': ARPA grant gives millions for Eufaula hospital, more than first thought

EUFAULA, Okla. — After a hospital opened its doors for the first time in over a decade this summer, Eufaula's Saint Francis location is getting a bigger grant than previously thought for its emergency and imaging services.

"I can only imagine that it helps tremendously. As they say, every minute counts with trying to save a life," Eufaula's city manager Jacob Foos told 2 News on Sept. 15. "And having (Saint Francis) there is a major benefit to our community."

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Eufaula City Council voted the day before to approve receiving $3 million in ARPA funds from the state department of health. A previous announcement said the city would get $2 million for expanding the hospital's emergency services.

"We've been working with Saint Francis for over a year now and working with the state department the last several months to get it into fruition," Foos said. "And also the state legislature, because our $2 million was allocated through the state legislature. And this additional million, (we were) just fortunate that they had it in a program available."

“Saint Francis Eufaula opened its emergency department this summer, just over a decade after the community’s last hospital closed its doors. Today, it is the only 24/7 emergency department in McIntosh County, and this $3 million ARPA grant will allow us to build on that important first step.



The funding will support six additional emergency department rooms and the construction of permanent imaging space for CT, X-ray and ultrasound. Those imaging services are already available to patients but are currently provided through temporary mobile units.



Bringing them permanently into the facility will create a more seamless patient experience while also expanding our capacity to care for patients in the emergency department.



We are grateful for this investment in the people of Eufaula and the surrounding communities as we continue strengthening access to emergency care close to home.” Collin Henry, Senior VP, Business Development, Saint Francis Health System

“This is gonna be a huge deal for our population: the people that live here year round, but also for all the people who travel here," Under One Roof executive director Kim Woodruff said.

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Woodruff has a personal connection for local emergency care, not just as a non-profit leader in the area but as a mother.

"Having a child with disabilities, you're isolated anyway as a parent," Woodruff said. "And especially being in a town where you may not have any kind of medical services that you can access, especially if they're special needs and you need some kind of specialist."

“I think it’s going to make a huge difference. We’re excited about it," she added.