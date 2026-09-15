Gas prices near $4 a gallon in Broken Arrow; experts warn relief may not come this fall

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Gas prices in Broken Arrow are hovering near $4 a gallon, and a petroleum analyst warns that the typical seasonal price drop may not materialize this year due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded gas in Tulsa County is $3.96 per gallon. Across Broken Arrow, many stations are charging $3.99 per gallon.

Drivers filling up Tuesday morning said the rising prices are already changing their habits.

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Joe Stei said, "They're going up a bit every day when I come in to get gas."

Stei said the increases are hitting his household finances.

"It's definitely affecting the budget."

He said higher prices have changed how he uses his car.

"You don't go out cruising as much or out messing around. You go to where you need to go and get on home and try to conserve as much as you can."

Lois Spencer, who was at Elam Park with her husband Wayne and their grandson, said she saw the jump at the pump.

"I noticed gas was up 20 cents from the last time."

Spencer said her family has not had to make major sacrifices yet.

"No, not really. We've just been, we just watch our budget all the time anyway."

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Her husband Wayne said rising prices have made him more deliberate about his driving.

"It causes you to think about where you're going, what you're going to do."

September 15 is typically the day refineries switch over to cheaper winter fuel blends, which historically brings prices down. Spencer said she hopes that holds true.

"It would be good if it would."

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However, petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said this year could be different.

"That normal decline may be partially offset by new developments in these geopolitical tensions. So whereas we normally see gas prices moderate into the fall, that could easily be offset by new escalations in the Middle East and between Ukraine and Russia. So I don't know if we're going to see much relief at the gas pump."

Top ways to stretch a tank of gas

Rising gas prices don't have to drain your wallet. Here are the most effective ways to save fuel, according to the U.S. Department of Energy and the EPA.

Driving habits

1. Drive sensibly

Aggressive driving — including speeding, rapid acceleration, and hard braking — wastes significant fuel. Driving sensibly can save 10-40% in stop-and-go traffic and 15-30% at highway speeds. That translates to savings of $0.42 to $1.66 per gallon.

2. Observe the speed limit

Every 5 mph over 50 mph is the equivalent of paying an additional $0.29 per gallon. Staying at or below the speed limit can save an average of 7-14%, or $0.29 to $0.58 per gallon.

3. Use cruise control

Maintaining a constant speed on the highway saves gas in most cases. Using cruise control when conditions allow is one of the easiest ways to improve fuel efficiency.

Vehicle maintenance

4. Keep tires properly inflated

Under-inflated tires reduce fuel economy by 0.2% for every 1 psi drop in pressure. Keeping tires at the recommended pressure can improve gas mileage by up to 3%, saving about $0.02 per gallon.

5. Use the recommended motor oil

Using the wrong grade of motor oil can reduce fuel economy by 1-2%. Using the manufacturer-recommended oil can improve efficiency by 1-2%, saving $0.04 to $0.08 per gallon.

6. Address engine problems promptly

Don't ignore the check engine light. Engine issues can reduce fuel economy, and addressing them quickly can help restore efficiency.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.