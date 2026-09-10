Driver who ran red light flips SUV at downtown Tulsa intersection: TPD

TULSA, Okla. — A downtown Tulsa crash left an SUV upside down and one person hurt on Wednesday afternoon, according to Tulsa police.

Police say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and Detroit Avenue. Investigators say the driver of a Chevy Malibu ran a red light and struck the back of a Lexus SUV, flipping it onto its roof.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries. The Malibu driver was not hurt and was cited at the scene.

Officers thanked several witnesses who stayed to help immediately after the crash.

2 News is working to learn more about the condition of the injured driver.

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