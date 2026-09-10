Rain and Storms bring a Break from the Heat

TULSA, OKLA — Storm chances will increase this morning as a cold front slowly pushes south through the region. Some areas could see locally heavy rainfall, especially where storms move slowly or repeatedly track over the same locations.

A limited threat for strong to severe wind gusts will exist with the strongest storms, but the overall severe weather threat is low.

Rain and cloud cover will gradually shift south and east through Thursday. The cooler, wetter weather will keep afternoon temperatures mostly in the 80s, especially north of I-40.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible late Thursday night into Friday morning. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, some locations could pick up locally heavy rain.

Friday will be warmer and more humid as southerly winds return. Highs will climb back into the 90s.

More rain and storms could develop Saturday, especially north of Tulsa. However, much of the weekend will trend hotter and more humid, with highs in the 90s and afternoon heat index values potentially climbing above 100 degrees.

Most forecast highs next week will remain in the 90s, although temperatures will depend heavily on where storms and cold fronts develop.

Another front could bring a better chance for rain and cooler temperatures toward the middle of next week, but the timing and strength of that system remain uncertain.

Despite several opportunities for rain over the next few days, rainfall totals are not expected to make a significant dent in the widespread drought.

Dry conditions will continue to contribute to worsening fire-weather concerns, especially once the heat and stronger winds return.

For now, Thursday’s rain offers a much-needed break from the heat — but it won’t be the end of the summer-like pattern just yet.