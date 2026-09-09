Muskogee library launches $7 million campaign to expand services and update 52-year-old building

TULSA, Okla. — A $7 million fundraising campaign could transform what Muskogee County's library offers residents — both inside and outside the building.

Branch Manager Jeremy Jones said plans for the renovation include a small business resource center, outdoor learning and seating, a STEM area for kids and more immersive learning experiences.

"I really feel the library is here to serve the community," Jones said.

The campaign would also address long-overdue maintenance needs in the 52-year-old building, including repairs to the air conditioning, cracked tile, lighting and carpet.

Jones said the library would also expand access to meeting rooms and quiet workspaces — something staff say is already in high demand.

Daniel Swanson, who has worked at the library for 9 years, said the added space will make a real difference.

"It'll help out a lot because we get a lot of people wanting to use our meeting rooms," Swanson said.

Swanson said the upgrades will benefit the entire community.

"It's going to be great so people will have more space to actually do things and that quiet space if they need that quiet space," Swanson said.

Jones said the library has already raised about $3.6 million — just over halfway to the $7 million goal. The campaign will soon move directly into the community, seeking donations to close the gap.

"We want to be that space for everybody can come to work together to learn something from us or from each other," Jones said.

Swanson said he is looking forward to seeing the project through.

"Just seeing especially the little kids growing up almost like a teacher… it's a lot and I love it," Swanson said.

"It's going to be fantastic when it's complete and ready for the public," Swanson said.

"I know it's going to be awesome," Swanson said.

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