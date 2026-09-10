$525M power plant opens at GRDA complex

CHOUTEAU, Okla. — A new natural gas-powered, half-billion dollar power plant is officially open in Green Country for customers of GRDA.

“The Grand River Energy Center is home to our coal Unit 2, our combined cycle Unit 3 – we have a very complex nomenclature here – and (now) our simple cycle Unit 4,” GRDA CEO and former state representative Dan Sullivan said during a Sept. 9 press conference outside the now-operating facility.

Grand River Dam Authority dedicated the new "Unit 4" as a first-of-its-kind installation, Sullivan said, because it is a simple cycle unit.

The 426-megawatt project broke ground two years ago next to GRDA’s aging coal generator, which got a $76.5 million boost in late July from corporate and federal grants for improvements despite previously being planned for decommissioning.

GRDA

Unit 4 however, is natural gas-powered with its turbine hydrogen-capable, according to GRDA.

Oklahoma has previously made headlines for being among the worst states for electricity blackouts.

“We’re always looking at the future on what those needs are going to be, and we anticipate they’re not going to get less," GRDA executive vice president John Wiscaver said. "So we are going to continuing in a growth mode, investing in what we need to meet our customer needs.”

Needs will inevitably include major projects like data centers and Mid-America Industrial Park.



With the new power plant that means only good news, Congressman Kevin Hern said at the facility's opening event.

“That is what Unit 4 will do: GRDA will have a greater flexibility to respond to changing demand and reliable service for customers across our great state,” Rep. Hern said.