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McAlester woman dies after three-car crash in Pittsburg County

A 37-year-old McAlester woman has died after a three-car crash in Pittsburg County on Wednesday afternoon.
McAlester woman dies after three-car crash in Pittsburg County
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PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A 37-year-old McAlester woman has died after a three-car crash in Pittsburg County on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say 64-year-old Billy Norman drove off the right side of State Highway 9, overcorrected, and crossed the center line. His car struck a westbound vehicle driven by Whitney Joplin, who died from her injuries. A passenger in Joplin's car was also injured.

A third car swerved to avoid the crash but struck the back of Norman's vehicle. That driver and passenger were not hurt.

Norman was injured in the crash. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is in its early stages. Additional details will be released as they become available.

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