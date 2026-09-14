Broken Arrow Public Schools fuel costs nearly doubled in first weeks of the 2026 school year

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Soaring gas and diesel prices have nearly doubled fuel costs for Broken Arrow Public Schools in the first weeks of the semester compared to the same period last year.

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District records show the school paid $55,000 for gas and diesel between Aug. 1 and Sept. 14, 2025. For the same time frame this year, that figure climbed to nearly $96,000.

Transportation Director Jim Miller said the jump is being felt across the department's budget.

"The gas and diesel prices are significantly affecting our budget," Miller said.

Miller said the price per gallon for fuel has risen sharply year over year.

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"Last year we were at $3.51 a gallon (for diesel). This year we just placed an order on Friday, September 11th, and it was $5.12 a gallon. Gas prices are up. They're not as drastic as diesel prices are, but they're definitely higher than they were last year," he said.

The district operates 200 buses — about 90% of them diesel-powered — to transport students to and from school each day, as well as to activities.

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"We're transporting roughly 17,000 students every day from elementary to high school," Miller said.

Miller said the district purchases fuel roughly every two weeks to keep those buses running.

"We ordered on Friday and that will last us probably 7 to 10 days. So roughly 2 weeks at $38,000 roughly for that 2 weeks of fuel," Miller said.

There is at least one factor helping to offset some of the cost. Fleet Manager Jim Estep said the district's tax-exempt status and a competitive bidding process help bring prices down.

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"Obviously we're tax exempt, so they don't add taxes, and that's what brings that fuel down a little bit. And then we do bids. We have sent out to 3 or 4 different distributors and we just take the best price," Estep said.

Still, Estep said higher fuel costs are squeezing other parts of the transportation budget.

"Obviously if we spend more money on fuel, that's less money we get to spend on tires or new buses or activities, and so those areas suffer. I hate to say suffer, but they're affected by the price of fuel."

Estep said the department is managing its current budget to stretch through December, when the school board could decide whether additional funding can be allocated.

"If we're fortunate enough, they'll add some more fuel money to our budget and we're able to finish out the year," Estep said.

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