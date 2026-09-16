Heat Hangs on through Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — **HEAT ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA FROM NOON UNTIL 7 PM WEDNESDAY**

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up Wednesday afternoon, with the best chances across northwest Arkansas.

The heat remains the focus with highs around 100 degrees and feels like temps up to 107 degrees this afternoon.

Another day of very low storm chances is possible Thursday with highs returning to the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Friday looks hot and mostly dry. Highs near 100 degrees.

Despite some recent rainfall, fire weather concerns will continue, especially across southeast Oklahoma. Periods of stronger winds combined with hot and dry conditions could increase the potential for fires to spread quickly.

The weather pattern should finally begin to shift this weekend as a disturbance in the jet stream moves closer to Oklahoma. This will push the storm track farther south and bring increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday.

A cold front is expected to move through late this weekend or early next week, bringing a noticeable cool-down. Monday could see highs in the 80s, providing some relief from the prolonged heat.

The forecast becomes less certain beyond Monday, with temperatures potentially warming back up through the middle of next week before a more substantial cool-down arrives later next week.

For now, though, the heat has a few more days to go.