New Robinson Industrial Park brings jobs and growth to Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — A new industrial park near downtown Owasso, called Robinson Industrial Park, is quickly filling with businesses after its completion a few weeks ago.

2 News got a closer look at the development, spoke with the construction company behind the project and heard from community members about what this growth could mean for Owasso.

Owasso’s Robinson Industrial Park includes 18 buildings ranging in size from 3,500 to 12,000 square feet. The development is located near West Second Avenue and East 76th Street North. Six of the buildings are already under contract with several area businesses.

2 News spoke with Dean West, president of West Construction and West Development and a longtime Owasso resident, about why the company decided to move forward with the project.

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“Extremely rewarding," West said. "We started our development career about eight years ago, and in the last few years we’ve been working primarily in the Owasso area. It’s great to be a part of our community in that fashion."

"To add an industrial park in my hometown, in our own backyard, has been super rewarding.”

West says the development gives local business owners the opportunity to operate their companies in Owasso without commuting to Tulsa. He also expects the industrial park to create between 350 and 400 jobs.

2 News headed to Main Street to hear from other local business owners about the project.

Ray Adcock, who owns several businesses in Owasso, shared what the impact could be through generations.

“For my own children to get good-quality jobs and stay home in Owasso is a big deal," Adcock said. "Owasso historically has been a bedroom community. You either live here or you work here, you probably don’t do both.

"People get up in the morning and go to Tulsa or Bartlesville and come back home at night. The idea that my own kids could get up, go to work, live and be a part of the community all day is a pretty exciting venture. I think a lot of people in Owasso share that feeling.”

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West Construction and West Development says Phase 2 of the project is already underway and will include even larger spaces for businesses.

A ribbon-cutting event for the new industrial park is planned for Sept. 17.