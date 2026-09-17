The Story Behind Michael Seger's Viral Lightning Photo

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is no stranger to big nighttime thunderstorms. However, it's not everyday such incredible images of the lightning are captured as the storm bears down right over the downtown skyline.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Seger went out late Saturday night to a favorite observation point to witness the storm in person. It's there where his photography prowess gave us one particular image of a powerful lightning bolt striking the Midcontinent Tower in dramatic fashion that has since gone viral on social media.

Seger credits that photo among several others taken off of Route 66 that night to luck. He was at the right spot at the right time, in other words. Following the passage of a gust front, he found himself with a rain-free vantage point of a slow-moving storm cell developing just west of downtown Tulsa. He says that is when the supercharged bolts started striking all around downtown before he was overtaken by heavy rain.

Seger is an avid weather photographer and travels throughout much of the western United States in order to capture the beauty of the sky and landscape when he's not forecasting Oklahoma's wild weather. Watch the full interview to hear more about how he captures lightning on camera and to hear what he hopes to photograph soon.