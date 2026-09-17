Osage language school parents push for private school after closure, veto blocking equipment transfer

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The fight over Daposka Ahnkodapi is not over yet. Parents are still pushing for help after their children's Osage language school suddenly closed.

The school shut down in August when Principal Chief Joe Tillman cited a major budget crisis. Now, parents and former teachers are starting their own private school to preserve Osage language education.

The Osage Nation Congress attempted to help families by transferring all school equipment to the Osage Nation Foundation. That includes laptops, computers, and educational materials — all with student data intact. The goal was to give parents the tools they need to keep their kids' education going.

According to an Osage Nation Congress meeting on Sept. 10, every congressman voted yes on the measure. But their efforts hit a wall when Tillman vetoed the bill five days later.

Congressman Eli Potts of the Osage Nation said:

"We sat here the other day and listened to a chief say, 'We want transparency. We want this to work more smoothly.' Yet, I can't get responses from executive staff. The people need to know this as well because we are trying. I know that I'm not the only one that has requested information. We are trying, but with no response, what can we do except this type of legislation that brings about solutions because that's what the people deserve."

Tillman defended his veto in a statement to 2 News, calling the legislation unconstitutional. He said it violates the separation of powers outlined in the Osage Nation Constitution.

"I have a duty to uphold and defend the Osage Nation Constitution. After careful legal review, I determined that this bill is unconstitutional," Tillman said.

Despite the veto, Tillman says he still wants to help students get educational resources — but through different legislation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.