Near-Record Heat Continues Before Weekend Cool-Down

TULSA, OKLA — **HEAT ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA FROM NOON UNTIL 8 THIS EVENING**

An unusually strong area of high pressure will strengthen over the region Thursday, keeping temperatures well above normal. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s, with some locations again challenging daily record highs.

A few showers and thunderstorms could develop Thursday afternoon, mainly across far eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Rain chances will remain low, but any storms that develop could produce locally strong down burst winds.

Friday stays hot and mostly dry

Very little change is expected Friday, with mostly sunny and hot conditions and highs near 100 degrees.

Slightly lower humidity is possible, which could provide a little relief from the heat. However, temperatures will remain well above normal, and heat impacts will continue.

Fire weather concerns increase Saturday

Despite some recent rainfall, fire weather concerns will continue, especially across southeast Oklahoma.

Winds are expected to increase Saturday as drier air moves into the region. The combination of hot temperatures, lower humidity and stronger winds could allow fires to start more easily and spread quickly, particularly across eastern Oklahoma where larger timber fuels are present.

Rain and cooler temperatures arrive this weekend

The weather pattern should finally begin to change Sunday as a disturbance in the jet stream moves closer to Oklahoma.

This will bring increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Sunday night as a cold front moves through the region.

The front will also bring a noticeable change in temperatures. While temperatures may remain above normal for a time, the prolonged triple-digit heat will finally come to an end.

By Monday and into next week, highs are expected to fall into the 80s, providing a much-needed break from the extended stretch of extreme heat.