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Oklahoma High School Football Scores: Friday Night Live Week 4 Scoreboard

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KJRH
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TULSA, Okla. — Friday Night Live is back with Sports Director Cayden McFarland and Dan Lindblad! Watch 2 News Oklahoma Fridays at 6 p.m. as we broadcast live from our game of the week. Then catch game highlights and scores on 2 News Oklahoma at 10 p.m.

KJRH Friday Night Live Scoreboard - Sept. 18, 2026
KJRH 2 News
Friday Night Live
Sept. 18 High School Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.

Friday Night Matchups

Checotah0
Eufaula0

Inola0
Catoosa0

Bristow0
Mannford0

Sapulpa0
Tahlequah0

East Central0
Edison0

Lawton MacArthur0
Booker T. Washington0

Metro Christian0
Holland Hall0

Choctaw0
Muskogee0

Beggs0
Kiefer0

Owasso0
Sand Springs0
KJRH 2 News Friday Night Live
Check back throughout the evening for updated scores.

📱 More News from 2 News Oklahoma and KJRH.com

 

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