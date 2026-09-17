Oklahoma High School Football Scores: Friday Night Live Week 4 Scoreboard

TULSA, Okla. — Friday Night Live is back with Sports Director Cayden McFarland and Dan Lindblad! Watch 2 News Oklahoma Fridays at 6 p.m. as we broadcast live from our game of the week. Then catch game highlights and scores on 2 News Oklahoma at 10 p.m.

KJRH Friday Night Live Scoreboard - Sept. 18, 2026

KJRH 2 News Friday Night Live Sept. 18 High School Football Scoreboard Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed. Friday Night Matchups Checotah 0 Eufaula 0 Inola 0 Catoosa 0 Bristow 0 Mannford 0 Sapulpa 0 Tahlequah 0 East Central 0 Edison 0 Lawton MacArthur 0 Booker T. Washington 0 Metro Christian 0 Holland Hall 0 Choctaw 0 Muskogee 0 Beggs 0 Kiefer 0 Owasso 0 Sand Springs 0 KJRH 2 News Friday Night Live

Check back throughout the evening for updated scores.

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