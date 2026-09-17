Oklahoma High School Football Scores: Friday Night Live Week 4 Scoreboard

TULSA, Okla. — Friday Night Live is back with Sports Director Cayden McFarland and Dan Lindblad! Watch 2 News Oklahoma Fridays at 6 p.m. as we broadcast live from our game of the week. Then catch game highlights and scores on 2 News Oklahoma at 10 p.m.
KJRH 2 News
Friday Night Live
Sept. 18 High School Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.
Friday Night Matchups
KJRH 2 News Friday Night Live
Check back throughout the evening for updated scores.
Check back throughout the evening for updated scores.
This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.