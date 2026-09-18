Hot and Dry Finish to Work Week

TULSA, OKLA — If you’re ready for a break from the heat, there’s good news on the horizon — but we’ll have to get through one more very warm weekend first.

Near-record temperatures will continue across eastern Oklahoma Friday and Saturday, with highs again reaching the upper 90s. Humidity will ease a bit, though, which should keep most areas below Heat Advisory levels. Afternoon heat index values will still be around 100 degrees.

Saturday is when fire weather concerns become elevated.

A low-pressure system will move east across the central Plains, increasing the pressure gradient and bringing stronger winds to the region. At the same time, temperatures will remain near record levels while humidity drops.

That combination of hot temperatures, dry air and stronger winds means fires could start more easily and spread quickly — particularly across eastern Oklahoma, where larger timber fuels are present. Ongoing drought conditions will add to the potential for rapid fire spread.

Be sure to check and follow any county-level burn bans in your area, and use extra caution with anything that could produce a spark.

Saturday could also be Tulsa’s last 100 degree day of the year before the weather pattern changes.

Storms will develop west of eastern Oklahoma Saturday evening and gradually move eastward overnight into early Sunday. Rain chances will then increase through Sunday as a slow-moving cold front approaches.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will come Sunday afternoon through Sunday night, with storms spreading eastward into early Monday. Some clouds and rain could linger into Monday behind the front.

Once the front moves through, temperatures will drop back into the 80s for afternoon highs and 60s for overnight lows.

That will bring a welcome shift toward temperatures much more typical of late September. Seasonably mild to warm weather will then settle in for much of next week, with generally limited rain chances.