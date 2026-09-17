Habitat for Humanity expands teacher home buying program in Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — The Green Country Habitat for Humanity announced it will expand its program "Education Begins with Home," giving teachers at multiple districts the opportunity to get assistance on a home purchase.

The program started in 2025 and focused just on certified teachers within Tulsa Public Schools. Teachers can apply for down payment assistance up to $50,000.

Green Country Habitat for Humanity CEO Cameron Walker says now, more teachers have that opportunity.

"We added Union Public Schools, which is fantastic," Walker said. "A network of about seven charter schools that are in north and east Tulsa, and then also a tuition-free private school called Crossover Prep Academy."

Walker says now, over 3,000 teachers are eligible for homes thanks in large part to a $1 million gift from the Maxine and Jack Zarrow Family Foundation.

KJRH

"It's just a difficult time, not only for teachers, but just working-class families," Walker said. "The amount of money that you need for a down payment today is pretty prohibitive. For our community to thrive, it starts in the classroom with the next generation."

Not only are more districts eligible for the assistance, non-certified teachers can take part too. Superintendent John Federline at Union expects it to bring more teachers to his district.

"Recruiting and retaining good teachers is one of the biggest challenges that we have all across the state, and here in Tulsa, and this is going to be an excellent tool for us to say, by the way, come work for Union," Federline said. "You qualify to be part of this program."

Education begins with home, and now owning a home for teachers is one step closer.

"Teaching is a very challenging job," Federline said. "It has never been more challenging, and anything that we can do to make our teachers feel safe and secure, whether it's in their professional life or their personal life, we need to take advantage of."

To find out if you qualify for the assistance program, click here.