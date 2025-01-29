Education Begins with Home | Down payment assistance for Tulsa public teachers

TULSA, Okla. — A new partnership is hoping to recruit and retain teachers at Tulsa Public Schools.

Green Country Habitat for Humanity unveiled a $5 million fund to provide up to $50,000 in down payment assistance for a Habitat home for Tulsa educators.

One third-grade teacher told 2 News Oklahoma’s Naomi Keitt her Habitat home changed her life.

Third-grade teacher Sharon Clark says her first home is a dream come true.

“It just actually means I can be the parent I’ve always wanted to be,” said Sharon Clark.

From her daughter Kaylee’s flips near the kitchen to her daughter Olivia’s tables in the living room, Sharon says the space gives her girls a chance to be creative and free.

She says the stability of owning a home with affordable payments gives her a chance to shift focus.

“I can focus on my career,” said Sharon Clark. “I can focus on the kids in my classroom. I can focus on extending myself to help more because I don’t have outside obligations just to keep paying my rent.”

Clark was front and center as Green Country Habitat for Humanity announced the “Education Begins with Home” initiative.

In partnership with TPS, the $5 million fund will help certified teachers like Clark. They’ll commit to 5 years with the district and can get up to $50,000 in forgivable downpayment assistance to get into a Habitat home.

“This really is about creating a fully thriving and flourishing community here in Tulsa,” said President of Green Country Habitat for Humanity Cameron Walker.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson says they have about 100 teaching jobs open right now. She says the new program is a tool to make TPS more attractive to new teachers and keep current ones around.

“I believe it’s a game change,” said Dr. Johnson. “This program allows us to send a message out to the state and nation that if you choose Tulsa, you choose Tulsa Public Schools, you’re choosing an opportunity to become a homebuyer as well.”

2 News first met Clark in 2023 right after she got into her Habitat home.

Now, she says she can’t wait for more of her colleagues to discover the benefits of homeownership.

“I’m actually proud that they’re doing this initiative,” said Clark. “I love Habitat for Humanity. I’m glad more teachers are going to find out about it.”

They hope to help 100 Tulsa teachers with downpayment assistance so 2 News checked on their housing inventory.

Habitat says they finished 76 new homes in 2024 and are on track to finish 90 in 2025.

Walker says this partnership tackles two issues: affordable housing and teacher retention. He says that’ll make the entire region more attractive for other businesses to come to Tulsa.

