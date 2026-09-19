Owasso Public Schools seeks community feedback through strategic plan surveys

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Public Schools is asking for community input as the district continues work on its current five-year strategic plan through a series of surveys.

2 News spoke with Superintendent Margaret Coates about how the surveys work and why district leaders say they matter.

Owasso Public Schools shared the surveys on social media, encouraging community members to participate and help ensure the district is meeting the goals outlined in its strategic plan. Coates says participation is critical and shared an example of how survey results are used.

“Last year, we got the results back from the survey, and we performed really well in all areas and showed improvement except for one area," Coates said. "That really stood out, so we created a district goal around that area. It was around what I mentioned before, school cleanliness and the school environment, a perception that maybe things weren’t as clean as they needed to be.”

Coates says the district was able to improve conditions across schools and received better feedback as a result. 2 News also asked what area the district consistently works to improve year after year, and Coates says the answer is safety.

“A thing that we’re focused on, and we’re always looking at the scores to make sure they stay high, and they have been, is school safety," Coates said. "There are several questions about school safety, including feeling safe on the playground, in the classroom, in hallways and in bathrooms. We’re always monitoring that because safety is our top priority, and we want to make sure it stays a focus.”

The district has separate surveys for parents, community members, district staff and students in sixth through 12th grade. The surveys will close Friday, Sept. 25.

Click here to access the surveys.