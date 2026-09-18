Final ScotFest: After 46 years, Oklahoma's beloved Scottish festival closes with a celebration this weekend

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — After 46 years, ScotFest Oklahoma is holding its final festival this weekend at Broken Arrow Events Park, closing out a run that grew from a small Scottish heritage gathering into a full-scale celebration of Highland games, rock music, whiskey tastings, and Celtic culture.

The festival runs Friday, Sept. 19, through Sunday, Sept. 20, at 21101 E. 101st St. S. in Broken Arrow. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

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Steven Lambie, a ScotFest board member, said the decision to end the festival was made on the organization's own terms.

"We decided that we would rather go out with a bang than go out with people not coming anymore," Lambie said.

Lambie said the event has evolved significantly since its founding.

"We actually started back in 1980. We started as a very small just Scottish heritage festival and as you can see we've kind of blown up into a full-on rock music, whiskey tasting, highland games festival for adults, children, singles and couples, everyone," Lambie said.

Organizers are framing the final weekend as a celebration rather than a farewell.

ScotFest

Highland games at the heart of ScotFest

The Highland games remain one of ScotFest's signature attractions, featuring traditional Scottish athletic competitions open to both amateur and professional competitors — men and women alike.

Ray Mack, a Highland games competitor, explained that many of the events trace directly back to Scottish history and practical necessity like the caber toss. Today it looks like men hefting a telephone pole, running with it, then heaving it into the air. But, that's not where the skill started.

"That's how they used to get lumber up the mountains of the highlands in Scotland. That was the purpose of that. And then we use the hammer, which is kind of spinning, and that's how you threw supplies, tools, food and stuff up to your next worker in the mountains. Then you have like the Braemar stone, which is a stone that they used when the castle of Braemar was being invaded. The Scottish folk people weren't allowed to have weapons, so they would get stones and they would cast them down onto the enemies that were charging the castle. So that's kind of how some of this done. It's a lot of functionality, a lot of protection, but the purpose it mostly was function back in the day," Mack said.

Events include the caber toss, hammer throw, stone put, and a sheaf toss using a pitchfork. Mack described the pitchfork event simply.

"This will allow me to throw a bale up as high as I possibly can," Mack said.

Lambie explained the stone toss.

"It kind of goes back to the Scottish history of how did Scotland used to fight in wars. Well, we used to throw rocks at people, so now we make it a game," Lambie said.

Lambie also noted that ScotFest's approach to the Highland games sets it apart from other festivals.

"We are one of the only Highland games that still use amateurs, because we want to make sure everyone can try it," Lambie said.

For those curious about the alure of the caber toss, Lambie offered a straightforward description.

"If you ever looked at a telephone pole and thought, I wonder what it's like to pick that up and throw it, that's what we're doing here," Lambie said.

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Whiskey tastings, vendors, and more

Beyond the athletic competitions, ScotFest offers guided Scotch whiskey tastings throughout the weekend, led by two live whiskey experts.

"They're actually going to go through the history of the whiskey. They're going to have you taste, smell, experience everything about it. It's not just about chugging back as much as you want. It's about really enjoying and learning the history of what Scotch whiskey is and why it's the best in the world," Lambie said.

Whiskey tastings are scheduled Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Vendors at the festival offer a range of Scottish and Celtic goods. Phil McNeff, who operates a vendor booth at ScotFest, described what attendees can find.

"We're primarily a sword booth, so we do have the kilts. We tell people we've got your favorite color. My buddy next door, he's got your clan. Most likely he'll have your clan or can get it," McNeff said.

McNeff said his booth also carries Scottish basket hilt swords and fantasy items, noting there is always interest in the fantasy offerings.

The festival draws visitors and competitors from across Oklahoma, the United States, and Europe, bringing significant economic activity to the Broken Arrow area.

What else to expect this weekend

In addition to Highland games and whiskey tastings, ScotFest features live music across two stages throughout the weekend, Highland dance, armored combat, clan tents, piping exhibitions, family-friendly activities, a kids scavenger hunt, Highland cows, and cultural and living history displays.

Saturday's schedule includes a Welcome Ceremony and Parade of Clans at noon. Sunday's schedule includes the Kirkin' of the Tartans at 10 a.m. in the whiskey tent, an awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m., and a closing ceremony at 5:45 p.m. featuring a final parade, Auld Lang Syne, and a traditional lone piper.

Live music performers across the weekend include:



Cleghorn

The Killigans

Waxie Dargles

Blaggards

Celtica Nova

Mark Clavey

Flowers of Edinburgh

Chambliss & Muse

6'10

River Driver

Tullamore

Festival details and parking

What: 2026 ScotFest Oklahoma — Final Festival Weekend

When: Friday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026

Where: Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101st St. S., Broken Arrow, OK 74014

Festival hours:



Friday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

General public parking is available at Northeastern State University, with shuttles running continuously to the festival entrance during event hours. Parking is $5 in advance or $10 at the gate. Accessible parking is available in the VIP area on-site.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.