$80K raised in 20th annual Shootout Against Hunger supporting John 3:16

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The 20th annual Shootout Against Hunger raised nearly $80K dollars in support of John 3:16 Mission.

The money raised was enough to provide about 40,000 meals — which will support the homeless who rely on John 3:16 for the next three months. About 100 people registered to shoot at the Jack Graves Sporting Clays Complex.

Steven Whitaker, the executive director of John 3:16, said the funds don't just go to food — but helps them cover counseling, care and staff. Doing the shootout ahead of fall, he said, is a strategic move, as they anticipate the need growing as the weather turns.

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"Going into the fall where we’ll eventually have cold weather, eventually have more people inside, not that our beds and meals aren’t all full now, it’ll be more full," said Whitaker. "The encampments will clear out and people will come inside because of the real cold weather.”

Whitaker said funds don't just go to food — but helps them cover counseling, care and staff. Doing the shootout ahead of fall, he said, is a strategic move, as they anticipate the need growing as the weather turns.

Eddisu and Randy Barker have been volunteering with John 3:16 the last five years, working the shootout for the last two. Eddisu said the fundraiser shines a light on the mission, introducing folks to people they might not otherwise meet.

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“We have a volunteer, a young man who is helping us today, that has just joined their program, where he will be with them for a year and he’s learning how to get out of the places he’s been," she said.

Over the last two decades, Whitaker said the shootout has grown from just a few guys to over a hundred people interested in gathering to shoot and support the mission. He, too, thinks it exposes people to the homeless issue who may not know much about the work ongoing across Tulsa's non-profit community.

“To have the opportunity to sit with people that aren’t your normal givers, that aren’t your normal supporters, but they want to come to an event and they want to have a good time, and they want to support the mission," said Whitaker. "I get to communicate about the good things going on with the homeless, about the stories of recovery, the missions facilitating. It’s a win win.”

There are many ways to get involved and support John 3:16 Mission.