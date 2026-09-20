Oklahoma State offense slices through Murray State 59-0

STILLWATER, Okla. — Drew Mestemaker tossed five touchdowns, and Justin Bowick caught two of those in Oklahoma State’s 59-0 win over FCS opponent Murray State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State (2-1) scored on nine of its first 10 drives, with the only exception coming on a lost fumble by quarterback Mestemaker at the Murray State 21-yard line. That was an anomaly in an otherwise efficient outing for the Cowboys quarterback, who completed 20-of-22 passes for 324 yards.

Bowick set a new career and season high with 178 receiving yards on 9 receptions — all in the first half.

Oklahoma State backup quarterback, freshman Broderick Vehrs, completed all six of his passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Murray State starting quarterback Jim Ogle finished the game 13-of-21 for 79 yards as the Racers (1-3) finished with just 160 yards of total offense.

The Takeaway

After not recording a single game with 500 yards of total offense last season, Oklahoma State finished with 662 yards against Murray State. It is the first time the program has cleared 600 yards since picking up 601 against Cincinnati in October of 2023.

During Murray State’s second drive, the Racers seemingly converted a 32-yard field goal only to see that play wiped out by delay of game. Oklahoma State nose tackle Luke Webb blocked the ensuing attempt, this time from 37 yards out. This was Murray State’s third field goal attempt of the season, and the first from kicker Tyler Dorn. Opponents have blocked all three.

Up next

Oklahoma State: Travels to West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Murray State: Returns home on the 26th to face Southern Illinois.

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