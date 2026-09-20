Ancestor Chair installation invites visitors to reflect on family and sacrifice

TULSA, Okla. — An empty chair at the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street invited people on Sept. 19 to think about the generations who came before them.

The Ancestor Chair Installation, presented on Black Wall Street, centered on one question: Who would sit in your Ancestor Chair?

Organizer Regina Woods said the answer could be deeply personal and different for every person.

“That ancestor could be a mom, a grandmother. It could be a grandfather. It could be an ancestor that you don’t even know,” Woods said.

KJRH

The installation was designed to connect visitors to the history of Black Wall Street while encouraging reflection on ancestry, sacrifice and the people whose lives helped shape future generations.

“Because as we look back through history and all the sacrifices that were made so we can be standing here today,” Woods said.

Woods said the experience was also meant to encourage people to think about what they are doing for those who will come after them.

“We think about our ancestors, but we also have to think about the sacrifice that we’re making for the next generations,” Woods said.

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