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Tulsa man charged with murder in July crash that killed 27-year-old woman

Tulsa man charged with murder in July crash that killed 27-year-old woman
Tulsa man charged with murder in July crash that killed 27-year-old woman
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TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man faces a second-degree murder charge more than two months after a crash in east Tulsa killed a 27-year-old woman.

Austin Clapp, 28, was arrested following what investigators described as an extensive investigation into the wreck.

The crash happened July 12 near Admiral and Memorial. Investigators say Ana Allen, 27, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Investigators say various drugs found in Clapp's system impaired his ability to safely operate a vehicle.

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