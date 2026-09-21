Cooler Air Arrives Monday

TULSA, OKLA — Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s Monday morning, with afternoon highs ranging from the lower 80s to lower 90s.

A few showers or storms will be possible, but much of the day will be partly sunny and noticeably cooler. A refreshing northerly breeze of 10–15 mph will add to the cooler feel.

The cooler pattern will stick around through the rest of the week, with temperatures much closer to normal for this time of year.

Morning lows will generally fall into the lower 60s, while afternoon highs climb into the lower to mid-80s. A few clouds will pass through at times, but mostly dry weather is expected through much of the week.

By late week, rain and thunderstorm chances will increase as another upper-level disturbance moves into the Plains.